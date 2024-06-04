Nebraska Woman Declared Dead In Hospice Found Breathing At Funeral Home

Authorities in Nebraska are investigating an incident involving an elderly woman, who was initially declared dead at a nursing home but later found to be breathing at a funeral home Monday, ABC News reported.

Constance Glantz was in hospice care and was pronounced dead at around 9:44 a.m. at the nursing facility. After her body was transported to Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, a funeral home employee discovered she was still breathing around two hours later and promptly called 911, according to ABC News.

The staff at the funeral home performed CPR on Glantz before she was rushed to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, Glantz passed away later that day at 4 p.m., ABC News reported. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the funeral home after being alerted by the staff. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin expressed his condolences to the family during a press briefing.

“I can’t imagine what her family has went through and we are really, really sorry for them to have to do that,” Houchin said Tuesday, the outlet stated.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County attorney, with results expected within 12 weeks, to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding Glantz’s death, ABC News stated. Houchin noted that in cases where death is anticipated, such as in hospice care, nursing homes are not required to contact the coroner or local authorities after declaring a death. (RELATED: County Coroner Charged With Stealing Heirlooms Off Dead Bodies)

“It’s a very unusual case,” Houchin said during a press briefing Monday, ABC News stated. “Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.”

The ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office aims to determine the sequence of events leading to the initial declaration of death and to assess any potential procedural failures, according to ABC News. Although no criminal charges are pending, the investigation continues, with the nursing home fully cooperating with authorities. Houchin assured that no criminal intent has been found from the preliminary investigation but emphasized the inquiry is still in progress.