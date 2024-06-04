Oh No: Deion Sanders Drops Rap Song And It’s Absolutely Atrocious

Probably not the best look when you only won four games last season …

Following a not-so-good first campaign with the program, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is trying to turn things around in Boulder. The Buffaloes got their 2023 season started on an elite note, going an undefeated 3-0 to have them sitting pretty. But then things went south … waaay south … finishing the season 4-8 and losing their last six games. In their last nine, they went 1-8.

Yeah, it was pretty bad, and as a result, you’d think that Coach Prime and the Buffs would be more focused on football. (RELATED: New York Giants’ Darren Waller Releases Another Weird Rap Song Amid Retirement Rumors)

Nope.

Ran by Deion Sanders Jr. (obviously Coach Prime‘s son), Well Off Media dropped a video that showed the Colorado head coach rapping a song in the studio that he recorded, and judging by the lyrics, wrote too. And here’s the kicker: Snoop Dogg was also on the song! Which makes this whole thing even more hilarious!

But here was the problem, and y’all know how much I love Prime: It was TRASH.

WATCH:

I tell you what … this season for the Buffaloes is either going to go really well, or it’s going to be really bad. They’re won’t be any in between after this.

Either Colorado is so good that Deion feels like he can start rapping, or there’s not much work being put into the program right now. Something’s going on, because as far as I’m concerned (and with how garbage this song is), this is nothing but fooling around. I can’t even take any of this seriously, this can’t be a real grind from the Sanders family, can it?

If so, I’m expecting another 4-8 season on the horizon, if not worse.

Stick to football and swag, coach. Music ain’t it.