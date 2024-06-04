Dennis Quaid Takes On One Of His Biggest Roles In The Upcoming ‘Reagan’ Biopic

Dennis Quaid took on a very different role as Ronald Reagan in the epic biopic “Reagan,” coming to theatres August 30, 2024.

The producers of “Reagan” officially reached a distribution agreement with ShowBiz Direct for the widespread theatrical release of the film, his camp confirmed to the Daily Caller. This is the first full-length feature film to spotlight the life of the 40th U.S. President, and Quaid admitted this was a huge undertaking.

“Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge,” he said. The legendary actor spoke to the Daily Caller about the significance of this production.

“I think what’s going to appeal to the audience is you’re getting the whole story,” he said to the Daily Caller. “I’ve always been told bits and pieces of the stories from Reagan’s life. This movie puts the whole story together,.”

Quaid is in good company for the film, starring alongside Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as teenage Reagan, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as KGB agent Viktor Petrovich, his representatives confirmed to the Daily Caller.

“This is an important movie, one of my most interesting roles, and I am really excited to work with the ShowBiz Direct team,” he said.

The biopic is set in the Cold War, and was filmed in Oklahoma and California, Quaid’s camp told the Daily Caller. The plot line follows Reagan’s journey from his childhood in Illinois, to Hollywood, and of course, throughout the Presidency of the United States.

The film begins with Petrovich portrayed at the age of 90, and follows his character as he is approached by a Russian leader that wants to learn more about how the Soviet Union was lost, the Daily Caller has learned. Petrovich tells the tale of Reagan, who “mockingly” calls “The Crusader.” The plot follows Reagan’s first major crisis at age 11, as the vivid scenes unfold on the big screen. (RELATED: ‘He’s My As*hole’: Dennis Quaid Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump)

“Reagan” was originally slated for release in 2023, Quaid’s camp told the Daily Caller. It was among the few films that continued production during Covid, in spite of being forced to shut down twice. It was further delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes.