Evangeline Lilly Announces Her Retirement In Shocking Message

Famous actress Evangeline Lilly announced that she is officially retiring from acting, in a shocking message posted to her Instagram account, Tuesday.

She made her announcement by sharing a video from 2006, when she was filming “Lost,” in which she reflected on her future and stated that her ultimate desire was to become an actress, retire early, and focus on humanitarian efforts. It seems the star is making all her dreams come true. “Thank you @lost_theothers for digging up this (nearly twenty-year-old) footage of me speaking out my dreams under (what looks like) a full moon 🌝,” Lilly wrote.

“I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now I’d like to be a retired actress,” she said in the video clip from the past.

“I would like to have a family and I’d like to be writing and potentially influencing people’s lives in a more humanitarian way,” she noted.

The star is making good on her goals.

Lilly captioned her post with an explanation to fans, as she broke the news of her retirement.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” she said.

“Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.”

Lilly made reference to a clip of Maya Angelou that formed a part of her message.

“And thank you to @femalepoetssociety for digging up this (much older) footage of the incredible #mayaangelou perfectly articulating how I feel about life,” she said.

In spite of announcing her indefinite hiatus, the famous actress left the door open for her return to her acting career, but she was careful not to make any promises. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Even See’: Judi Dench Suggests Her Career Is Over Due To Crippling Health Issue)

“I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY. 🕊️💪🏽😊” she wrote.

Some of Lilly’s most memorable roles include “Ant-Man” and “The Wasp.”