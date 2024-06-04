EXCLUSIVE: Rick Scott Leads Senate GOP In Ripping Dems Contraception Lies, Attacks On Parental, Religious Rights

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and a group of Senate Republicans slammed Senate Democrats on Tuesday for pushing legislation that the lawmakers say misleads the public on the accessibility of contraception and threatens Americans’ parental and religious freedoms and rights.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which has 22 cosigners. In the letter, the lawmakers slam the “Right to Contraception Act,” which was introduced in 2022 and that Senate Democrats are trying to now pass. The statement comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on the bill Wednesday.

Schumer sent a”Dear Colleague” letter Sunday, which stated: “Democrats will be putting reproductive freedoms front and center.”

“There is no threat to access to contraception, which is legal in every state and required by law to be offered at no cost by health insurers, and it’s disgusting that Democrats are fearmongering on this important issue to score cheap political points. This bill infringes on the parental rights and religious liberties of some Americans and lets the federal government force religious institutions and schools, even public elementary schools, to offer contraception like condoms to little kids,” the GOP lawmakers wrote in the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Full Florida GOP Congressional Delegation Endorses Sen. Rick Scott For Re-Election)

6.4.24_R. Scott Contracepti… by Henry Rodgers

“It’s just another way for Democrats to use activist attorneys and our courts to advance their radical agenda and that is why we oppose this bill,” they added. (RELATED: Sen. Blumenthal Claims SCOTUS Has Agenda To Ban Contraception)

Scott was joined by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and Montana Sen. Steve Daines.