Generations in Law: Charles Buist Paves Pathway as Personal Injury Lawyer

As the legal landscape becomes more competitive, it can be easy for those seeking professional help to feel unseen and unheard. With many law firms becoming more focused on efficiency, marketing, and finance, individuals may feel more like a case like a client. When it comes to accident injuries, victims who experience serious and/or lifelong injuries need to find the right professional help to ensure they get the compensation they need while also being focused on as a person and not a situation. Ready to meet the needs of accident injury victims is Charles Buist of Spetsas Buist Accident Injury Lawyers, whose legal journey was inspired by a traumatic personal experience in childhood.

Buist experienced the trauma that accompanies many accidents at a young age. Early on in his life, this award-winning attorney and his family were in a horrific car accident that forever changed Buist’s life and future. Experiencing a car accident that was prompted by a defect, Buist’s parents suffered serious injuries that forever altered his childhood. As a child, facing the challenges of being unable to help his family in the aftermath of this traumatizing event ultimately left a mark on him.

Buist spent a significant amount of his younger years in his father’s dental practice, where he eventually took on a role as a dental assistant. These experiences further shaped Buist’s path in life, as he witnessed numerous cases where patients came to his father for help after being injured by other professionals in this field. The harsh realities of how many individuals were victims of injuries left an enduring mark on Buist, whose feelings of helplessness throughout his childhood became a motivator for him to pursue personal injury law.

Despite his father’s dental profession, Buist comes from a long line of lawyers in Charleston, South Carolina. His family established one of the oldest law firms in The Holy City in the 1800s called Buist & Buist, eventually merging with another law firm and becoming Buist, Moore, Smythe & McGee. This generational profession makes Buist a distinctive lawyer, as the law runs through his blood.

Today, Buist takes on big corporations and insurance companies as a recognized personal injury attorney. The daunting challenges of these cases, which include the vast resources and teams that these opponents have at their disposal, have strengthened his resilience, strategic thinking, and steadfast dedication to advocating for his client’s rights. Facing these formidable opponents requires Buist to craft strong cases founded in compelling evidence by leveraging the negotiation skills he has developed through years of practice.

Buist’s career is colored with recognition for his success. He was honored as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers and recognized in The National Trial Lawysers Top 40 under 40 in 2023, which is an award bestowed upon the best of the best trial lawyers from each state or region under the age of 40.

Driven by the desire to be the voice and guide for victims of accidental injuries, Charles Buist seeks justice for those who have been wrongfully harmed. His deep understanding of the trauma his clients endure pushes Buist to fight every day for those who deserve to be heard.