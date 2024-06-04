‘I Was Getting Mine’: Pop Star Admits To Having Sex With Her Best Friend’s Crush

Pop star Lily Allen admitted she had sex with someone her friend had a celebrity crush on, and said she had no regrets.

She confessed to doing the deed during Monday’s episode of her podcast, “Miss Me,” which she co-hosts with her best friend, Miquita Oliver. The 39-year-old singer said she deliberately got down and dirty with someone she knew Oliver was interested in, and she was quick to justify her actions.

“I fancied him, so I was getting mine,” Allen said. “By the way, I think pop stars are fair game, like, I don’t care.”

The conversation began when Oliver mentioned she once had the hots for someone in the music industry but the situation unfolded differently than she’d hoped.

“Careful who you tell things to — I told Lily that I liked him and she was like, ‘Well actually I like him,’ and I was like, ‘Well it doesn’t matter because he actually likes me,” Oliver said, as she recalled the conversation.

Oliver said she made it clear that she “fancied” the man in question, but that didn’t stop Allen from sleeping with him. She went on to explain that Allen, who was working in artist relations at the time, met up with the mystery man at a festival in Japan and “seduced him.”

Oliver admitted that she was furious with Allen when she found out. “We did not speak for about six months,” Oliver said.

Allen insisted she didn’t intend to “sabotage” Oliver, but the ladies agreed to disagree, noting that they saw the matter quite differently.

“The point is we got over it,” Oliver said.

Allen apologized and insisted she never meant to cause any "pain."

“I actually thought you’d just be happy for me,” Allen added, with a laugh.