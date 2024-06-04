Halsey Shares New Single, Shocking Health Update

Halsey released a new single titled “The End” on Tuesday, and simultaneously revealed her secret health struggle.

The singer posted a video, which shows her with a shaved head, belting out the haunting song while looking frail.

This is the first single released from the singer’s upcoming (and still untitled) fifth studio album.

“Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa,” Halsey wrote to her Instagram page. Additional video clips showed the star hooked up to machines at a hospital. The star did not reveal an official diagnosis, aside from the hashtag that referenced lupus.

The videos of the singer-songwriter receiving medical treatment while continuing to record music resonated with fans, who quickly flooded comments section with encouraging messages.

In the first video, Halsey sits on the couch while massaging her leg. “I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick,” the singer said. “By 30 I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not gonna be sick, and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously.”

Another clip showed Halsey wearing a mask and recording the experience, saying it was “day one” of treatment. The exact form of treatment the singer was undergoing in the video was not disclosed.

In another video, the singer sits in the dark playing an acoustic guitar while recording “The End,” which chronicles the emotional highs and lows of her medical procedures.

The song’s lyrics refer to numerous ailments.

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry,” the star belts out in the song. “There’s poison in my brain and in my blood.”

The famous pop singer also addressed the morbid topic of mortality within the song.

“When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ’cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today,” Halsey sings.

Halsey tagged The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance in the social media posts and dedicated a portion of profits from “The End” to those organizations.

The star has previously been forthcoming about a struggle with endometriosis. (RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

This story continues to develop, and a release date for Halsey’s upcoming album has not been announced at this time.