Isolated Amazon Tribe Members’ Porn And Social Media Habits Spark Concern After They Connect To Internet: REPORT

The long-isolated Marubo tribe has connected to the internet through Elon Musk’s Starlink, but their access to it has reportedly sparked concerns.

Despite living in a remote area of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, the tribe has begun to take advantage of Starlink's high-speed internet service since it's became available in the country in 2022, according to The New York Times.

While the tribe is enjoying the benefits of greater connectivity, some members have reportedly voiced worries about how it is affecting their society. “When it arrived, everyone was happy,” Tsainama Marubo told the outlet. “But now, things have gotten worse.”

“Young people have gotten lazy because of the internet,” the 73-year-old woman reportedly continued. “They’re learning the ways of the white people.”

However, she still insisted to the outlet that the tribe needed the internet. The service reportedly enabled tribe members to remain in touch with loved ones while also making it easier to call for help in the event of a medical emergency.

Alfredo Marubo, head of a collection of Marubo villages, has been one of the most prominent critics of the arrival of the internet, according to The New York Times. He reportedly worries that the tribe’s culture and traditions might be lost because younger generations are glued to their smartphones. “Everyone is so connected that sometimes they don’t even talk to their own family,” he lamented to the outlet.

He also reportedly expressed concerns about pornography use among younger tribe members, explaining how they have been sharing sexually explicit videos in group chats. “We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” he told the outlet of the explicit activities featured in the videos.

Still, it appeared to The New York Times that the internet was there to stay as tribes grappled with reaping the benefits of technology while still maintaining their culture and history.