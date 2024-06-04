Israeli Passport Holders Banned From Entering The Maldives, Ministry Sends Warning To Those Already Visiting Country

The Islamic nation and popular tourist destination, the Maldives, has banned Israeli passport holders from entering the country due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A spokesperson for President Mohamed Muizzu stated that the government was “resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports,” yet did not provide additional details of when the new law would begin, according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Four Israeli Men Die In Hamas Captivity, IDF Says)

#BREAKING: The Maldives bans all Israelis from entering the country because of the war in Gaza — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 2, 2024

“The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts,” the statement read.

The government has also committed to raising funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). UNRWA has been directly linked to the terrorist attacks of October 7, since six agency members were actively involved alongside Hamas militants responsible for the deaths of 1,200 people, according to an intelligence report obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to leave a tourist hotspot immediately, citing difficulties in providing assistance if they encounter distress. (RELATED: ‘Alternate Version Of Reality’: Hamas Could Come Back To Haunt Israel Under Biden’s New Gaza Ceasefire Plan)

“For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” the ministry said.

The government of the Maldives requires its citizens to be Muslim, and mandates that government officials be Sunni Muslims. It is a criminal offense to follow any other religion or criticize Islam, with violators facing criminal penalties.