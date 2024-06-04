James Corden Apparently Finds Himself At Center Of Spat With Airport Staff

James Corden was photographed in what appeared to be a heated conversation with British Airways staff after experiencing travel issues.

The late night talk show host was in an airport in Portugal and seemed irate with staff, as other passengers looked on and observed while the scene played out, according to TMZ. Initial reports indicate Corden was on a plane from Portugal to the United Kingdom, when the passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Lisbon.

Corden and the other passengers were told to brace for impact and prepare to head to the emergency exists during the ordeal. He was apparently upset that he was then forced to remain on the aircraft for three hours while it sat on the tarmac, according to TMZ.

James Corden applauded by passengers for confronting airline staff after flight’s emergency landing:https://t.co/GdBWZK5DNb — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) June 4, 2024

It was later determined the plane experienced mechanical issues with its wings. Corden appeared to be exchanging words after being frustrated by the experience and how the matter was handled by airline staff.

Public opinion voiced on social media suggested he had the full support of other passengers, who were happy to see him speaking out on their behalf, after the unexpected delays and frightening flight.

#JamesCorden will always be what he is.

A totally arrogant, ill mannered and up himself bar steward.🤨🙄🤨🙄 James Corden caught confronting airline staff over a flight diversion – months after restaurant ranthttps://t.co/UEJ9G1JXoK — Dave (@Dahshur11) June 4, 2024

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the images of Corden that circulated on social media after he spoke with the staff made it look as though he was upset, but stated that he was just seeking additional information from them, and wasn’t “venting frustration,” according to TMZ.

The issues with the airline seemingly stemmed even further. Reports suggested Corden and his fellow passengers were directed to an immigration area after being permitted to exit the plane, only to find that there were no British Airways staff members on-site to direct them.

Social media posts suggest Corden had the support of the other passengers for attempting to rectify the matter by speaking with them. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Details Terrifying Incident Aboard Plane)

He was also said to have told jokes and taken photos with fans while walking up and down the aisle of the grounded plane, passing time, according to TMZ.