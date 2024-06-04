‘Selling Catheters On Late Night TV’: Sen. John Kennedy Torches Biden Over Border

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy torched President Joe Biden’s press conference wrap-up regarding his executive order on the U.S. southern border Tuesday on Fox News.

Kennedy appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Biden’s public statements about his new executive order on immigration. Fox host Laura Ingraham showed Kennedy a clip from the end of Biden’s press conference. In the clip, Biden is standing behind a podium, looking around while reporters shout questions, before abruptly walking off. (RELATED: Biden Unveils Immigration Executive Order After Months Of Insisting There’s Nothing He Could Do)

“Do you think you have a mastery of all these details? The threshold numbers, the 14 days, thereafter we will exempt,” Ingraham teased.

“It’s sad, Laura,” Kennedy said. “The highest and best use of the president’s time at this point would be selling catheters on late-night TV. I mean, it really is sad. We all know someone who’s reached that age. We wouldn’t even think of giving him or her the toughest job in the world. If the president were my father, I’d take away his care key.”

Biden’s executive action would pause new asylum requests after the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border hits a daily average of 2,500 over the span of a week. Under the order, asylum requests can resume once the daily average falls back to 1,500.

While border security is a top concern for many voters across the U.S., Americans are also apprehensive about the president’s mental fitness to fulfill another term if elected. According to a February NBC News poll, an estimated 76% of voters, half of which are reportedly Democrats, have major or moderate concerns over Biden’s mental and physical health.