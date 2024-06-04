LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter Blasts British Airways After They Lose His Clubs

You lost the man’s golf clubs though?!

LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter is playing in the Saudi-backed circuit’s upcoming Texas event, but he currently doesn’t have clubs to compete with.

Recently, the Englishman took a flight from Heathrow Airport to the Lone Star State but flew without a single club to his name.

During the flight, British Airways sent an email to Poulter “to inform you that a bag has not traveled with you today,” and stated that Poulter needed to get in contact with them so they could deliver the clubs back to him. (RELATED: It’s Absolute Misery For LIV Golfers Who Are Attempting To Qualify For US Open)

Needless to say, Poulter was livid.

“FFS @british_airways so dispointing [sic],” wrote Poulter on his Instagram story. “I checked in 2 hours 30 minutes before the flight. What could possibly be the excuse. Just received the email 3 hours into the flight. I wouldn’t have bothered flying if you’re not sending my golf clubs. Can’t swing fresh air.”

“Talk about pi**ed off @british_airways. The golf bag wasn’t over weight,” Poulter said in a separate post, per the Daily Mail. “I took it to over size and scanned it and watched it go down the belt. #Pathetic.”

🚨✈️😡#FFS — LIV Golfer Ian Poulter takes to Instagram with complaints over a British Airways golf club baggage issue. pic.twitter.com/BcnZbUFEGr — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 3, 2024

What’s up with golf clubs getting outright disrespected during air travel lately?

Remember the incident I blogged about with the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) men’s golf team and their golf clubs?

Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care… pic.twitter.com/5tcIivt9dy — ETSU Men’s Golf (@ETSU_MGolf) May 22, 2024

What a travesty! Let’s do better, airports!