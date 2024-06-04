Editorial

It’s Absolute Misery For LIV Golfers Who Are Attempting To Qualify For US Open

BLOG
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MAY 05: LIV Golf signage during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on May 05, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Rough … just rough.

Things didn’t go too well for the majority of LIV Golf stars who were looking to qualify Monday for the upcoming U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

LIV had 17 players representing them in qualifying for the prestigious tournament, with action spread across 10 different sites in North America, and though that’s some good representation, just three of them came away with an invite to participate in the third major championship of the year. (RELATED: Charley Hull Reveals Hilariously Awkward Moment With Fan After A Single Cigarette Made Her An Overnight Legend)

Eugenio Chacarra was the first to punch his ticket for LIV, with David Puig and Dean Burmester coming after him.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 16: Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 17: Joaquin Niemann (R) of Chile waves on the ninth green as Tom Kim (L) of South Korea looks on during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The biggest shocker of those who didn’t make it it has to be Joaquin Niemann, someone who leads the LIV Golf circuit in points and has already been victorious in two tournaments this season. It will be the first time in a whopping five years that we won’t see Niemann in the U.S. Open.

With that being said, 12 players from LIV will be playing at Pinehurst, including elites such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith.

Yeah, I’m sure this stings a little bit for LIV, but as long as they have their elites (which they do and some other nice representation), they’ll be fine.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Still, though … how much more negative press can LIV handle?

Luckily for them, they’re owned by the Saudis’ deep pockets, which will keep them a thorn in the PGA’s side for years to come.

Incredible times in golf right now.