Maine Pride Event Draws Criticism After Lewd-Named Drag Queen’s Performance For Kids

The town of Windham, Maine, faces controversy surrounding its first-ever pride event after a drag queen performed in front of children Sunday, New York Post reported.

Windham hosted the event which aimed to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community, according to the New York Post. Despite initial plans to exclude drag performers, a drag queen known as Letta Dicken made a last-minute appearance at the pride event. Letta Dicken, self-described as “Maine’s #1 Plus Size Drag Queen” on her Instagram, participated in the festivities, dancing and singing in a rainbow-colored dress.

The stage name of this drag performer heralded by @WGME, and shown performing in front of children at a Windham pride event, is “Letta Dicken.” You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/SENMtuNQfx — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) June 4, 2024

However, some individuals expressed their dismay about the incident on Twitter. (RELATED: National Constitution Center Kicks Off Pride Month With Drag Queen Story Time)

It’s a shame that children are exposed to this kind of crap…”drag queens ” have no place in school…what are they teaching? Reading books on how to put makeup on? Don’t think so…Drag people need to stay in bars where they belong for Adult entertainment. Not schools… — UltraSSbean (@ssjillybean) June 4, 2024

I can’t believe this 💩is in schools! Wtf! — Ultra Maga Mainegirl 🇺🇸 (@itsme6965) June 4, 2024

In the weeks leading up to the event, local media outlet WGME reported that the town received a dozen letters from community members expressing concerns that drag performances were not appropriate for family settings and could potentially indoctrinate children.