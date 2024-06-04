US

Maine Pride Event Draws Criticism After Lewd-Named Drag Queen’s Performance For Kids

53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade And Celebration

Image not from story (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

The town of Windham, Maine, faces controversy surrounding its first-ever pride event after a drag queen performed in front of children Sunday, New York Post reported.

Windham hosted the event which aimed to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community, according to the New York Post. Despite initial plans to exclude drag performers, a drag queen known as Letta Dicken made a last-minute appearance at the pride event. Letta Dicken, self-described as “Maine’s #1 Plus Size Drag Queen” on her Instagram, participated in the festivities, dancing and singing in a rainbow-colored dress.

However, some individuals expressed their dismay about the incident on Twitter. (RELATED: National Constitution Center Kicks Off Pride Month With Drag Queen Story Time)

In the weeks leading up to the event, local media outlet WGME reported that the town received a dozen letters from community members expressing concerns that drag performances were not appropriate for family settings and could potentially indoctrinate children.