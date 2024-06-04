‘Caused Her To Pee Her Pants’: Megyn Kelly Singles Out Joy Behar For Celebrating Trump’s Conviction

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly singled out “The View” co-host Joy Behar Monday for her celebration of presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s conviction.

Behar said on Friday’s episode of “The View” that she “got so excited” about a jury finding Trump guilty Thursday that she “started leaking a little bit” at Costco. Kelly called out Behar for putting the cherry on top of last week’s events that left her “upset.”

“Just when you think you couldn’t be more upset, you have to picture Joy Behar’s vagina. I’m sorry, leaking at a Costco,” Kelly laughed. “I don’t want it! I didn’t want any of the events that happened late last week.”

“What’s going on? Why? There’s such a thing as TMI, there really is. It was inappropriate. She’s inappropriate. It was disgusting, and no one wants to be thinking about that,” she continued. “But on the larger point, that’s how rabid they are. Like, it literally caused her to owe her pants. She was so excited to see Donald Trump convicted. Like a three-year-old seeing Goofy at Disney for the first time.”

Kelly told guests Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson that “you can actually hear their smiles” of liberal media pundits reacting to the verdict. (RELATED: ‘You See Them Swing’: Eric Trump Says Democrats ‘Feeding’ Trump Black Voters)

“But for the word ‘Hallelujah,’ it’s all in there. They’re overjoyed,” Kelly said.

A jury of 12 New Yorkers convicted Trump on all 34 counts in his falsified business records case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The Trump campaign has since announced a surge in fundraising since the verdict, announcing that it had raised $54.8 million within 24-hours of the decision.