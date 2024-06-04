Editorial

New York Giants’ Darren Waller Releases Another Weird Rap Song Amid Retirement Rumors

BLOG
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 07: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

What a way to potentially end your career.

Darren Waller, the washed up tight end of the New York Giants, continues to not let his franchise know whether he’s going to retire — if he does come back for another season, it’ll be his 10th overall. Despite the lack of communication, however, Waller is still heavy in the news thanks to a couple of new rap songs that he released after his divorce from WNBA cutie Kelsey Plum.

Waller got his “music career” started just recently when he dropped a song named, “Who Knew (Her Perspective).” He even did a music video for it, getting an actress to seemingly play Kelsey. Things closed out with Waller literally getting stabbed in the back (LMFAO). (RELATED: Justin Jefferson Signs 4-Year, $140 Million Deal With Vikings To Make Him Highest-Paid Non-QB In NFL History: REPORT)

And then we got to Monday, when Waller released yet another rap song. This time, Waller was a bit more aggressive, targeting people (like me) who have been making fun of how he’s been handling his NFL career and divorce from Plum. In an Instagram video, Waller was sitting out on his porch shirtless, holding a microphone and notepad. For nearly a minute, Waller rapped, getting more hype as the beat was building up.

“Quit playing checkers on my board, I’m playing chess B*tch. And if I fall, my brothers pick me up like Byron Leftwich,” raps Waller.

WATCH:

Damn, I can’t get over how much of a loser this guy is … Kelsey Plum dodged a life-long bullet as far as I’m concerned.