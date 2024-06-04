Nigel Farage Pelted With A Milkshake Shortly After Announcing Bid For Parliament

Reform UK party leader and one of the masterminds of the BREXIT movement Nigel Farage was hit by a milkshake thrown at him during a public campaign announcement for his candidacy for the upcoming election.

Footage of the incident shows a woman throwing “what looked like a McDonald’s banana milkshake” at Farage, according to Metro. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Got Enough Of A Problem’: Tucker, Nigel Farage Question Calls To Accept Gaza Refugees After Pro-Hamas Protests)

Former Reform UK Chairman Richard Tice responded on Twitter to an incident where a drink was thrown at Nigel Farage, stating the act would gain the party “hundreds of thousands more votes” and emphasizing they “will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

Reform UK chairman Richard Tice says “security threats” like today’s milkshake incident is “why it was such a difficult decision” for Nigel Farage to stand for election. “That could have been acid!”#Talk pic.twitter.com/jrLq537EgN — Talk (@TalkTV) June 4, 2024

A woman was arrested after a drink was thrown at Nigel Farage in Clacton. Local police reported officers responded to a call about a man having a drink thrown over him at Marine Parade East around 2:10 p.m. A 25-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. During the response, a second individual, a man, was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both individuals remain in custody for questioning. (RELATED: UK Broadcaster Warns About ‘New Form Of Communism’ Following Socialist Mayor Attempt To Shut Down NatCon Conference)

Farage’s next foray into UK politics comes as the government announced a new general election this year. The Conservative Party is experiencing one of their worst local election results in 40 years, with significant Labour gains across key battlegrounds in England and Wales, crucial for the upcoming general election, according to the Guardian.

A former minister said there is “no such thing really as a safe Tory seat anymore,” but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains determined to hold on until polling day, as internal party rebels lack the support to remove him. Polling expert Prof. John Curtice of Strathclyde University described the outcome as “one of the worst, if not the worst” performances by the Conservatives in four decades.

Due to these factors, this creates an opportunity to fill the power void for Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and Reform UK.