Checkmate: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Takes Smooth Shot At Hated New York Giants

Nick got ’em good.

The cockiness of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had calmed down a little bit when he was reportedly at risk of being fired after a season that didn’t exactly meet expectations, but it appears he has his mojo back.

Following the Birds making multiple changes in the offseason, Sirianni clearly believes the franchise is in a better spot. And one of their biggest acquisitions, if not the biggest, is ex-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley — debatably once the best player for Philly‘s rival. (RELATED: New York Giants’ Darren Waller Releases Another Weird Rap Song Amid Retirement Rumors)

Well, Tuesday during his squad’s OTA’s, Sirianni talked with the press and revealed taunts that he’s been getting hit with from Giants fans after they signed Barkley away from them. The skipper said that when the New York faithful chirps at him, he reminds them that — simply put — the Eagles stole away their best player.

Ouch.

“You know, sometimes you see Giants fans around here,” said Sirianni. “Being so close, they give me a good, like, “Hey ‘go Giants’ and I’d typically let it go. But if the guy gets me good enough, I usually say, ‘you know, we got your best player.'”

WATCH:

“Sometimes you see Giants fans around here, with it being so close. They give me a good ‘go Giants’ and I typically let it go. But if the guy gets me good enough, I usually say, ‘you know, we got your best player.'” Nick Sirianni talks about adding Saquon Barkley to the Eagles: pic.twitter.com/t1pNJAmCBX — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 4, 2024

Glad to see Nick Sirianni get his swag back … we need that in the game of football!