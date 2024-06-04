Pirates’ Aroldis Chapman Makes Comical Mistake That I’m Sure He Has Zero Problem Making

The passion of baseball, baby!

Aroldis Chapman, the closing pitcher of the Pittsburgh Pirates, absolutely lost it following giving up a game-tying home run Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers … except, it wasn’t a home run. (RELATED: Rhys Hoskins Has Absolutely Incredible Moment With The Phillies And Their Fanbase In First Visit Back To Philly)

During eight inning action, with the Pirates up 1-0 (and already cashing out my +1.5 spread first five innings bet), Chapman was facing off against slugger Teoscar Hernandez. On the very first pitch of Hernandez’s at-bat, he knocked a ball into center field, all the way to the warning track.

As soon as the ball launched in the air, Chapman erupted and threw his glove on the ground thinking that he gave up a home run and blew a save. Fortunately for Chapman and the Pirates (shoutout to Paul Skenes!), however, center fielder Jack Suwinski was able to make the catch for out No. 2.

Aroldis Chapman just slammed his glove to the ground and the ball was caught in center field pic.twitter.com/v44aEbgtQU — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 5, 2024

I’m loving the passion from Chapman, and I’m absolutely loving the swag of the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yeah, say what you want about them being a losing 28-32 at this point in the season, but they’re clearly building around young talent such as left fielder Bryan Reynolds and starting pitcher Paul Skenes, and on top of that, they have veteran talent to help them grow in Chapman and right fielder Andrew McCutchen. And let’s also mention that they have their own Taylor Swift in cultural icon Olivia Dunne!

Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen … the Pirates are building something special, and you can already see it.