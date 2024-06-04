REPORT: Dad Storms Stage, Punches Comedian Over Joke ‘Sexualizing’ Infant Son

A father reportedly stormed a stage and punched a comedian Monday night at his show in Madrid, Spain, over a joke “sexualizing” his infant son.

Alberto Pugilato reportedly disrupted comedian Jaime Caravaca’s act when he stepped on stage and appeared to strike the performer near his face, video shows, according to the New York Post, citing Spanish outlet Marca.

“Do you think my son was going to eat a black man’s dick? At three months?” Pugilato reportedly yelled at the comedian. “What now? Tell me to my face, here and now.”

🇪🇸 Leftist comedian Jaime Caravaca made creepy remarks about a 3-month-old boy. Today, the dad showed up at his show. A lesson he won’t forget. pic.twitter.com/UxDMooYdh6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 3, 2024

The Spanish father’s frustration began when Caravaca responded to a photograph he posted of his 3-month-old son on social media, according to the New York Post. The now-deleted interaction revolved around Pugilato’s X post referring to his infant as his “Pride and joy.”

“Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black cock,” Caravaca reportedly replied to Pugilato’s photo of his baby.

“I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my 3-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter,” Pugilato reportedly shot back.

🚨🚨 El propio Jaime Caravaca pide disculpas tras la lección de Pugilato ‼️ 💩🗞️ Y las charos del régimen vomitan bilis en RTVE “No me parece desagradable, me parece gracioso” 🤔 💩♀️España, país donde piropear es delito y decir q un bebé va a comer pollas de negro es gracioso pic.twitter.com/4zFT2zGSHE — Repentinitis Climática (@climarepentino) June 4, 2024

Since the confrontation, the comedian has since apologized for his remarks about Pugilato’s son, the New York Post noted. He also complained on X about receiving death threats.

“What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not at all appropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected,” Caravaca reportedly said. “Let’s put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free.”

Pugilato quickly accepted the comedian’s apology, the outlet reported.

“I defend freedom of expression in the same way that I defend the right to respond. I do not wish you any harm and hope this helps others under and that children are sacred. All the best,” the father reportedly wrote on X.