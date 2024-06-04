ROOKE: 2024 Is The Real Flight 93 Election, So Get Ready To Storm The Cockpit

Americans must understand that the last four years were merely a trial run for what’s to come if Democrats can gain the power they desperately crave.

Don’t forget the party’s victory lap in February 2021, when TIME Magazine posted a piece that exposed the realities of the 2020 election. It wasn’t that they were upset with all the issues surrounding election day or the weeks after, when votes kept being entered for then-candidate Joe Biden, but rather, it was a celebration that their secret “Shadow Campaign” to end former President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts was successful.

“That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it,” TIME explained.

One thing about “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” that isn’t discussed nearly enough: Why are we to believe this “shadow campaign” ever ended? https://t.co/BcUjrRZmAE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 15, 2022

If you think the Democrats hated Trump or his supporters in 2020, their contempt has only grown. If Trump loses in November, they are setting their sights on more than just the White House to ensure Conservative policies never see the light of day.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin claims that Democrats will continue their attacks on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy if they gain power and fulfill their 2020 battle cries to “stack the court.” (ROOKE: No One Is ‘Above The Law?’ So Obviously Hillary’s Next, Right?)

“Should Democrats win the White House and majorities in the House and Senate, no matter how narrow, the entire panoply of reforms and responses should be on the table,” Rubin wrote. “Those could include Alito’s impeachment (especially if he snubs a subpoena), a mandatory ethics code, Supreme Court term limits and court expansion. (If need be, Democrats would need to adjust the too-long abused filibuster to attend to the job of fixing a disgraced court.)”

Jennifer Rubin says if Democrats win the White House and majorities in the House and Senate, they will remove the filibuster, impeach Justice Alito, and pack the Supreme Court. The stakes of the 2024 election could not be higher. pic.twitter.com/qrsZaZ8z78 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 3, 2024

Rubin argues that it’s time to “restore the court’s luster” by issuing reforms that would ensure it bends the knee to the will of the most radical members of American society. She doesn’t want a court that abides by the Constitution or protects the Republic. She wants what all other Democrats want: complete and total control of the state.

The 2024 election will be the most consequential in our nation’s history. Never before has our country been so close to the brink of totalitarianism championed by the most powerful among us.