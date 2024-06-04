ROOKE: Ban The Burqa Before It Smothers America

Banning Islamic face coverings is about more than feministic protection of women; countries deserve to know who lives behind the mask.

Europe is on the move to ban veils that cover women’s faces, like the burqa and niqab, with several countries putting a stop to the Islamic garb. The U.S. should be next.

Western civilization is the beacon on the hill where liberty and God connect to form a society that promotes human dignity and freedom from oppression. There is nothing dignified about a religion that would require women to cover their faces as if to say their femininity is obscene, and Western countries should be the first to deny its validity.

Even if you take out the Christian worldview that God created men and women in His divine image, and therefore, women shouldn’t be treated as if they’re merely objects of sexual temptation from the equation, the security risks alone are reason enough to ban the oppressive veils.

Not a lot offends me, but seeing women walking around in letterboxes certainly does. This is not a choice. And I don’t want to see it in the West. https://t.co/V9RkMPvSkc — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) June 3, 2024

The problem lies in whether the U.S. has the stomach to do what is logical after decades of propaganda telling Americans that any pushback of extreme Islamic culture makes them bigots and Islamophobic. It’s hard not to notice that with the thousands of Islamic refugees relocated to Middle America, your local Costco is now frequented by unknown persons wholly covered from head to toe. (ROOKE: World’s Leading Atheist Admits The West Needs Christianity)

Americans have every right to question who is under the veil after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Intelligence Committee that the agency has “seen a veritable rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations calling for terrorist attacks against us in a way that we haven’t seen in a long, long time.” Wray said it’s time “for heightened vigilance given the risk” from the Middle East.

Whether the radical left wants to admit it or not, America is a country founded on Christian values, and thus should not have to forsake freedom and safety for fear it will offend anyone.