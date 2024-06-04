Shocking Footage Shows Moment Semi-Truck Falls Off Interstate, Plummets To Ground

Security footage obtained by Storyful caught the moment a semi-truck fell off a Tennessee interstate Sunday.

The semi-truck drove off Interstate 24 in Antioch, according to The Tennessean. Authorities responded to the crash Sunday at the 58-mile marker between two exits around 1:30 p.m., the outlet reported.

In the video, the truck appears to be driving in the middle lane, where it then merges into the right lane. Instead of continuing straight in the lane, the semi-truck appears to drive diagonally towards the railing of the interstate.

The truck then crashes into the railing before sliding off of the interstate, flipping over and tumbling into a creek below, the footage shows.

Later in the video it appears the right lane was closed off as authorities worked to clear the scene. The crash ultimately caused delays on the interstate for hours as crews operated, The Tennessean reported.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries, according to police. Authorities are investigating the crash, the outlet noted. (RELATED: One Dead After Semi-Truck Slams Into Texas Department Of Safety Office, Police Say)

Dramatic footage captured by street cameras shows a semi-truck falling off the interstate and crashing into a creek below. The truck’s driver was treated for minor injuries, according to local reports. pic.twitter.com/CULMv4uPtV — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2024

A semi-truck driver was rescued March 1 after the truck was left dangling over a bridge following a crash, according to KHOU 11. The incident took place at the Second Street Bridge, which connects southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky, the outlet noted.

The driver of the semi-truck was successfully removed from the the truck’s cab, the outlet reported, citing the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). Two other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

The driver was rescued around 12:30 p.m., according to WHAS11. Authorities were able to fully remove the truck off the bridge at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said, according to WHAS11.