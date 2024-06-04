A number of Senate Republicans have continued to hold out on endorsing former President Donald Trump for 2024, after several inquiries from the Daily Caller.

Despite Trump’s positive polling and historic fundraising numbers since a New York City jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts against him, there are still several Republicans who will not say whether or not they will be supporting Trump in November.

The Caller reached out to every Senate Republican who has yet to endorse Trump, to ask why and if they would be soon.

Here Are The Senate Republicans Who Have Not Endorsed Trump:

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

Indiana Sen. Todd Young

Romney, Young, Collins and Murkowski have all said they would not be voting for Trump in 2024.

Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford directed the Daily Caller to a tweet to convey his endorsement.

“Congratulations to Donald Trump for an overwhelming victory in the Oklahoma Republican primary. Oklahomans want a secure border, a growing economy, lower inflation and a government that does not attack our domestic energy or our values. On to November!” the tweet reads.

Congratulations to Donald Trump for an overwhelming victory in the Oklahoma Republican primary. Oklahomans want a secure border, a growing economy, lower inflation and a government that does not attack our domestic energy or our values. On to November! — James Lankford (@jameslankford) March 6, 2024

The Caller followed up to ask for a stronger and clearer endorsement, but Lankford’s team did not respond.

A Moran spokesperson told the Caller, “Sen. Moran has a long-standing tradition of not endorsing candidates for public office.”

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid in late May in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Content Creator’s War Room’: Inside Trump Super PAC’s Plan To Win The Digital Campaign Online)

“We need President Trump back in the White House to get our country back on track and correct President Biden’s failures,” Grassley told the Caller. “High costs at the grocery store are hurting Iowa families and Biden’s open border policies are jeopardizing the safety of America’s families. There’s no question who I’ll be supporting in November: Donald J. Trump.”

“Every time I get a chance to speak up for Trump at my Iowa meetings and in the press, I take it,” Grassley added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Grassley Officially Endorses Trump For President)

Grassley’s campaign account previously expressed support for Trump, but came up short of an endorsement.

In March, Grassley told reporters in D.C. he supported Trump but did not formally endorse. “I’m going to assure you that I’m going to support Trump,” he said. “It ought to be so obvious to all you guys that we can’t stand four more years of Biden.”

The Caller contacted the Trump campaign about the Senate Republicans who have yet to endorse him, but they did not immediately respond.