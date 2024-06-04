Woman Allegedly Stabs Toddler To Death Outside Grocery Store

A woman allegedly stabbed a three-year-old boy to death outside a Great Eagle supermarket Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, the city mayor’s office said.

The boy’s mother was also wounded in what police alleged was a random attack, according to a Tuesday press release from the the office of Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones.

Updated Press Release and Mayor’s Statement pic.twitter.com/afRO9NeFju — City of North Olmsted (@NorthOlmsted_OH) June 4, 2024

The suspect, Bionca Ellis, was located by police in the parking lot while still holding a kitchen knife used in the alleged attack, the press release reads.

Toddler Julian Wood was stabbed in the back and chest, while his mother, Margot Wood, sustained non-serious injuries, according to police, the New York Post reported. Emergency services rushed them to St. John Medical Center where Julian died, according to the press release.

Ellis, 32, was previously charged with theft but had no known history of violent crime, according to the New York Post. She is charged with aggravated murder, the press release reads. The suspect was placed under a $1 million bond, according to Cleveland 19 News.

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime, but Detective Sergeant Matthew Beck said at a press conference that the suspect did not know the victims and they believed “this was entirely a random act of violence,” a video from Cleveland 19 News shows. (RELATED: Media Outlets Are Misrepresenting Crime Stats To Biden’s Benefit)

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones released a statement Monday following the alleged attack. “North Olmstead forces responded quickly and handled the situation with tremendous professionalism,” the statement reads in part.

Updated Statement pic.twitter.com/oZDv3vnE3J — City of North Olmsted (@NorthOlmsted_OH) June 3, 2024

“As North Olmsted Mayor, and a mother myself, I cannot fathom what this family must be going through. To lose their youngest child in such a violent and senseless manner is absolutely heartbreaking,” Jones said in a statement obtained by Cleveland 19 News.