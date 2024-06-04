Former Sitcom Star Trina McGee Pregnant At Age 54

Former sitcom star, Trina McGee, best known for her role on “Boy Meets World,” announced that she’s pregnant at the age of 54.

McGee took to social media, June 3, to share her exciting news with fans. The popular actress is already a mother of three, according to People. The star wrote a very brief update, without posting any images of herself for the pregnancy announcement. “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote to Instagram. The song, “Baby Love” by The Supremes, played in the background. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you,” she said.

The star did not reveal any additional information about her pregnancy. It is unclear how far along she is, and she didn’t indicate if she has determined the gender of the baby at this time.

McGee is typically not one to share personal news on social media and only provides snippets of personal images and information to her fans periodically.

She opted to maintain the integrity of her privacy at this time.

“Gonna sign off social media for a bit,” she told her fans.

“Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.#trinamcgee,” she said.

Her Instagram Story noted that she was vacationing at Malacate Beach, Belize, and included a sneak peek at her baby bump. She shared a few beachfront images to social media, as well as one photograph in which she wore a tropical cropped halter top and a long, flowy skirt. Her baby bump was visible, and a fan shared excitement about the pregnancy photo, which sparked a response from McGee.

“The bump! 😍” the fan wrote in the comments, to which McGee replied, “Yup.”

McGee and actor, producer, and director Marcello Thedford have been married for 16 years and met in the industry while filming Sylvester Stallone’s film, “Daylight,” according to People. (RELATED: Famous Singer Mandy Moore Announces Pregnancy In The Most Adorable Way)

Her acting credits include, “Martin,” “Family Matters” and “The Sinbad Show,” among others.

Her dude date has not yet been revealed.