Sky’s Angel Reese Ejected Against Liberty After Tiff With Referee

Angel Reese, the rookie forward for the Chicago Sky and No. 1 rival of Caitlin Clark, was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the New York Liberty after getting hit with two technical fouls for throwing disagreements at a referee. The incident went down in the fourth quarter. The Sky lost, 88-75, in the home contest.

With 2:31 remaining in the game, Reese was knocked for her fifth personal foul, and then afterwards, hit with two technical fouls by the same referee (Charles Watson) who made the previous call. It appears that Reese said something to Watson, waving her hand quickly in the aftermath.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” stated Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon in the postgame press conference, per ESPN. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.” (RELATED: Woo! The Tension Was Thick As Hell In Caitlin Clark Debate Between Stephen A. Smith And Monica McNutt)

Maj Forsberg, the lead official of the game, told reporters following the contest that Reese was given techs for “disrespectfully addressing” the ref and for also “waving her hand in dismissal.”

“She got two techs, she said something to the ref,” said Sky teammate Marina Mabrey. “Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It’s more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You’ve got to get to know refs and how they respond to things.”

And to make this situation even more clownish for Reese … she didn’t show up to the news conference, again — the same reason she was just hit with a $1,000 fine by the WNBA.

