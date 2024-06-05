Opinion

Concluded: People Obsessed With Celebrities Are Idiots (Obviously)

OPINION
Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show - Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size:

It’s one of the stupider hallmarks of our modern age: we now rely on “The Science” to tell us what should be glaringly obvious.

A psychology study out of Hungary did just that, discovering a “direct association between celebrity worship and poorer performance on cognitive tests.” Did it really take the combined brainpower of three PhD’s to figure this out?

Unfortunately, yes. This should be neither newsworthy, nor worthy of “scientific” study. Alas, here we are.

It shouldn’t require a peer-reviewed study to figure out that the 30-year old women who shell out three-months salary to relive their middle school years at a Taylor Swift concert are not the sharpest tools in the shed. Just ask their therapists.

Does it really come as a surprise that the middle-aged women who idolize the Real Housewives as the epitome of beauty and grace might be a bit slow. Their husbands will be the first to tell you they didn’t marry them for their brains.

I don’t mean to harp on the ladies. The guys who follow Jake Gyllenhaal’s fitness regimen from “Roadhouse” are just as bad.

You’d have to be an idiot to think a 43-year old man can pack on so much muscle that fast with just diet and exercise.