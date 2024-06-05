Concluded: People Obsessed With Celebrities Are Idiots (Obviously)

It’s one of the stupider hallmarks of our modern age: we now rely on “The Science” to tell us what should be glaringly obvious.

A psychology study out of Hungary did just that, discovering a “direct association between celebrity worship and poorer performance on cognitive tests.” Did it really take the combined brainpower of three PhD’s to figure this out?

A Hungarian study found “a direct association between celebrity worship and poorer performance on cognitive tests”. A survey was given to 1763 adults who completed tasks, including a 30-word vocabulary test and a digit symbol substitution test. https://t.co/xyeUhYzfyT pic.twitter.com/Fl6wPBgXw5 — The Children Under the Getty Museum (@occupythegetty) May 30, 2024

Unfortunately, yes. This should be neither newsworthy, nor worthy of “scientific” study. Alas, here we are.

It shouldn’t require a peer-reviewed study to figure out that the 30-year old women who shell out three-months salary to relive their middle school years at a Taylor Swift concert are not the sharpest tools in the shed. Just ask their therapists.

Does it really come as a surprise that the middle-aged women who idolize the Real Housewives as the epitome of beauty and grace might be a bit slow. Their husbands will be the first to tell you they didn’t marry them for their brains.

I don’t mean to harp on the ladies. The guys who follow Jake Gyllenhaal’s fitness regimen from “Roadhouse” are just as bad.

You’d have to be an idiot to think a 43-year old man can pack on so much muscle that fast with just diet and exercise.