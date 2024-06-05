Editorial

Good Googly Moogly! Some Baseball Players Have A Cannon, Japanese Outfielder Chusei Mannami Has An Outright Bazooka

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 17: Outfielder Chusei Mannami #66 of Japan hits a solo home run in the 4th inningduring the Asia Professional Baseball Championship game between Japan and South Korea at Tokyo Dome on November 17, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Have we ever seen this kind of arm? … Hot damn!

If you’re not aware of who Japanese outfielder Chusei Mannami is, it’s time to get acquainted for the sole fact that he has an absolutely wicked arm.

Kendall Baker, a writer for Yahoo, took to social media Wednesday to put up one hell of a thread on Mannami and highlights showing off the true greatness of his arm. And we’re not just talking about some random great thing that happened, this is something extremely rare. It’s like I asked: Have we even seen this before? (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

I’m not so sure.

In one highlight in particular, Mannami threw (more like flamed) the ball from around the back of the outfield all the way to home plate, doing it in what had to be record-speed to get the out. Just wait until you see the footage, it’s friggin’ insane.

Currently, Mannami plays in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters out of the Pacific League. But if he keeps putting up gems like this, he’ll be in Major League Baseball soon enough.

WATCH:

And a new baseball bidding war begins in 3, 2, 1 …