Good Googly Moogly! Some Baseball Players Have A Cannon, Japanese Outfielder Chusei Mannami Has An Outright Bazooka

Have we ever seen this kind of arm? … Hot damn!

If you’re not aware of who Japanese outfielder Chusei Mannami is, it’s time to get acquainted for the sole fact that he has an absolutely wicked arm.

Kendall Baker, a writer for Yahoo, took to social media Wednesday to put up one hell of a thread on Mannami and highlights showing off the true greatness of his arm. And we’re not just talking about some random great thing that happened, this is something extremely rare. It’s like I asked: Have we even seen this before? (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

I’m not so sure.

In one highlight in particular, Mannami threw (more like flamed) the ball from around the back of the outfield all the way to home plate, doing it in what had to be record-speed to get the out. Just wait until you see the footage, it’s friggin’ insane.

Currently, Mannami plays in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters out of the Pacific League. But if he keeps putting up gems like this, he’ll be in Major League Baseball soon enough.

WATCH:

Japanese baseball player Chusei Mannami went viral a couple weeks ago for this ABSURD throw. I ended up going down a rabbit hole and folks… this guy might have the most electric arm in baseball history. 🧵 Threadpic.twitter.com/xS1obWWGxY — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) June 5, 2024

Are you kidding me with this? pic.twitter.com/ngOjxDM0q4 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) June 5, 2024

My man also hits absolute bombs…pic.twitter.com/vj1IfM8AVb — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) June 5, 2024

Mannami is 24 years old. His mother is from Japan, and his father is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He plays outfield for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Not the best hitter, but he’s got some pop. Hope we see him in MLB at some point! pic.twitter.com/bsGNS7JwVu — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) June 5, 2024

And a new baseball bidding war begins in 3, 2, 1 …