Viral Court Case Of Man Accused Of Driving With Suspended License Takes Another Wild Turn

A man who was seen driving during a virtual court hearing about his supposed suspended license never actually possessed a driver’s license, Judge Cedric Simpson confirmed Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Corey Harris, who became a viral sensation after his Zoom hearing last May 15, was found to have never been issued a driver’s license by any state in the U.S, according to Fox News. The incident that caught Simpson’s attention featured Harris driving while attending his hearing online, which led to the revocation of his bail and an order for him to surrender at a local jail.

Judge reveals another twist in the case of Michigan viral Zoom video driver who pleaded clerical error https://t.co/M1DU0SyGIP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2024

Despite Harris’ claim in an interview that his driving was legally justified and blamed on a clerical mistake, the facts revealed in court painted a different picture, Fox News added. The judge clarified during the hearing that Harris never held a driving license in his life, correcting earlier misunderstandings about his driving status. (RELATED: Famous Actress Known For Wild Car Stunts On Screen Admits She Doesn’t Have A License)

“He has never had a license. Ever. And has never had a license in any of the other 49 states or commonwealths that make up this country,” Simpson said, Fox News reported.

“When they suspended his license … they don’t suspend the license, they suspend the privilege to drive in the state. Hence, if he had a Kentucky license, he would have been allowed to drive anywhere that Kentucky allowed him to drive, he just couldn’t drive in Michigan because his privileges have been restricted. He didn’t have a license. Ever.”

The controversy involving Harris escalated as he interacted with the Michigan Secretary of State, renewing his state ID last Dec. 28, 2023, yet not holding a driver’s license, Fox News reported. His attorney, Dionne E. Webster-Cox, announced plans to address the issue and asserted Harris’s commitment to obtain his license legally, which includes paying a reinstatement fee and scheduling a permit test.

During a court hearing, Simpson criticized Harris for his lack of accountability but allowed him a nominal bond for temporary release, according to Fox News. Webster-Cox admitted her surprise upon discovering Harris had never held a driver’s license, citing her incomplete investigation of his background.