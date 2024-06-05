Dead Democratic Congressman Wins Primary Election

A dead Democratic congressman won an election in New Jersey on Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who died weeks after a heart attack in April, won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, according to the New Jersey Globe.

It’s primary day in New Jersey! The only candidate on the ballot for the 10th congressional district, Donald Payne Jr., is currently deceased pic.twitter.com/q6PN2jzDO2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2024

Payne was the only candidate on the ballot in the district’s Democratic primary despite dying in office on April 24, the outlet noted. The 65-year-old passed away after the March 25 filing deadline, blocking a vacancy committee from replacing him on the primary ballot.

The Democratic Parties of Essex County, Union County and Hudson County must schedule a special election convention to replace Payne after the deceased congressman’s election is certified on June 17. They have until Aug. 29 to select a new candidate for the November election, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Former Governor, Senator Dead At 89)

Because Payne was serving as the district’s congressman when he died, a special primary election between 11 Democratic candidates will take place on July 16, the New Jersey Globe reported. The general election is scheduled for Sept.18, meaning whoever is elected could possibly only serve three months before being replaced in Jan. 2025.

Most top Democratic leaders in the district favor Newark Council President LaMonica McIver to fill Payne’s vacancy, according to the outlet. In both the regular and special election, Democratic candidate(s) will face off against Carmen Bucco.

Payne served as the representative for New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District since Nov. 2012, when his father, Donald Payne Sr., passed away as a result of colon cancer.