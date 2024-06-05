Florida’s John Martinez Hops Into Transfer Portal While Gators Are Still Competing For A National Championship: REPORT

There is absolutely no loyalty out here in these streets!

His team might be gearing up for the NCAA Super Regionals, but that hasn’t stopped a college baseball player from hopping into the transfer portal. In a ratcheting up of the Wild, Wild West element of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, a student-athlete is leaving their team despite having a chance to win a national championship ring.

Meet freshman John Martinez, an infielder for the University of Florida. He has decided to exit the program during his first season as a Gator, according to a report Tuesday from On3.

Getting to the Super Regionals has been a special run for Florida, getting regional wins in Stillwater over No. 1 seed Oklahoma State and No. 2 seed Nebraska to punch their tickets. On three separate occasions, UF was on the brink of elimination, however, went an undefeated 3-0 to advance them in the postseason.

Next up, the Gators square off against Clemson and their ol’ hidden ball trick for a slate of three games, but Martinez won’t be making the trip now being in the portal.

BREAKING: Florida freshman infielder John Martinez has entered the transfer portal: Story: https://t.co/VPO81iCm6u pic.twitter.com/NMLUrCBPkx — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) June 4, 2024

Terrible, man … you couldn’t at least wait until the end of the season?

Not only is it a loyalty thing, but Martinez is giving up a potential ring.

“But he didn’t earn it.” (RELATED: The Footage Is In From The Glow-In-The-Dark Baseball Game, And It’s Incredibly Epic)

He could sell it! Or maybe that’s just my hustler senses tingling. (No Diddy)

But the point stands!