Halsey Confirms Devastating Diagnosis

Famous singer Halsey confirmed that doctors issued a Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis, and revealed this may very well be a lifelong health battle.

The famous singer posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Wednesday, just one day after sparking concern by sharing images that showed signs of frailty, as well as a bald head. Videos captured the star while undergoing a medical procedure. Halsey previously shared the new single, “The End” as part of an upcoming album.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share,” the star wrote. “You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

Halsey went on to provide a shocking, devastating medical update.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

Words of thanks and a nod to her medical team soon followed. The star then stunned fans by revealing how long the health battle has been a silent fight.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” Halsey said.

“After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

"I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," the famous singer said.

Halsey thanks fans for continuing to support the new music released the day prior to the singer’s health update.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” the star wrote.