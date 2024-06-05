‘It Was Not True’: Harris Faulkner Corrects Dem Trying To Spin WSJ Report About Biden’s Age

Fox News host Harris Faulkner corrected a Democratic strategist Wednesday as he tried to label a Wall Street Journal report about President Joe Biden’s age as a “sham.”

Over 40 people, including Republican and Democratic members of Congress, as well as members of the Biden administration, were interviewed by the WSJ for the report, in which Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the speaker of the House, and others detailed concerns about Biden’s mental state. Democratic strategist Brad Howard tried to claim that the WSJ article was a “partisan hit piece,” prompting Faulkner to correct him. (RELATED: ‘They Are Huge Mistakes’: Harris Faulkner Shuts Down Liberal Co-Panelist Who Defended Biden’s ‘Gaffes’)

“You want to do whataboutism with an 81-year-old president that members of your own party have their doubts about so strongly that they are speaking out,” Faulkner told Howard. “I don’t think this is the time for that and you’re not a doctor nor am I. Let’s not compare them in terms of what this man said and what this man said. Let’s take a look at the man on the screen who has the power to change all of our lives right now.”

WATCH:

Harris Faulkner Corrects Dem Trying To Spin WSJ Report About Biden’s Age pic.twitter.com/601tvOqtK8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2024

“That ‘Wall Street Journal’ article was a sham, there’s not a single criticism on the record by a Democrat, it’s all Republicans,” Howard claimed. “It’s a partisan hit piece and they should be embarrassed about it. Joe Biden is four years older than Donald Trump, they would go to high school together, it’s like the same age distance. The American people will make this decision for themselves.”

In the WSJ article, Johnson described Biden displaying confusion about a policy to block export permits for liquified natural gas, with the president claiming it was a study. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy described how Biden would ramble during meetings and read off note cards, and how he would also revisit items that had already been negotiated. (RELATED: ‘Sit Down’: Harris Faulkner Skewers Letitia James’ Deal Preserving Trump’s $175 Million Bond)

Some Democrats who talked with the WSJ about Biden for the article later contacted the newspaper’s reporters to emphasize strengths of President Biden after they played recordings of their interviews or briefed the White House about their discussions with the paper.

Biden’s age and mental fitness have become issues in recent months. Biden claimed on Feb. 8 to have spoken with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, even though Kohl died in 2017, three days after he claimed to have spoken with former French President Francois Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996.

In September 2022, Biden asked for Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who was killed along with two staffers in an August 2022 motor vehicle accident, during a conference on hunger. Biden has suffered multiple falls during his term in office, including one at the Air Force Academy in June, falling down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbling on the steps of Air Force One on multiple occasions.

Faulkner took issue with Howard’s comments as the segment concluded.

“Brad, I do want to say this, because it was not true what you said about the “Wall Street Journal” and I even started this segment with this,” Faulkner said. “They talked to 45 lawmakers on each side of the issue along with members of the Biden administration. So I know it hit and it hurt, but it wasn’t designed as a non-factual hit piece as you put it. That would not be the case.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.