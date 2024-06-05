Iowa State’s Rocco Becht Uses His Own NIL Money To Give Back To The Kids In A Pretty Cool Way

Who said the NIL era is all bad?

Yeah, we hear the “business is business” stories, we see the student-athletes flexing their cash, but sometimes, we see the heartwarming side of name, image and likeness (NIL) money. Just take Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, for example, who is using his own money to give back to kids in Iowa.

Along with the “We Will Collective,” Becht made the announcement Wednesday that he will be hosting a youth football camp for kids between fifth-eighth grade. The camp will take place July 13 in Perry, Iowa. (RELATED: Oh No: Deion Sanders Drops Rap Song And It’s Absolutely Atrocious)

Joined by other football players from the Iowa State program, Becht will be forking out his own money for each child that wants to be involved. On top of that, he will also be paying for every camper’s lunch.

“The state of Iowa and our community has given so much love to me and my family, and we wanted to find a way to give back,” said Rocco. “Perry has gone through so much in the past year and this was a small way to show support and provide a fun day for the kids in Perry.”

Excited to host a FREE football camp for all the 5th-8th grade students in the Perry School District on July 13th. I look forward to giving back and having a fun day w/ all the kids in Perry🙌🏼🌪️ https://t.co/pYldm4Wz7a — Rocco Becht (@RoccoBecht) June 5, 2024

If you don’t know, Perry went through a high school shooting back in January that killed one and injured seven, so it’s awesome to see Becht help with the recovery process.