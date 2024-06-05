Jeremy Renner Reveals The Reason He Turned Down A Huge Movie Role

Jeremy Renner revealed he declined to reprise his role of William Brandt in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” because he prioritized time with his daughter.

He spoke with Josh Horowitz on the June 4 episode of the ‘Happy Sad Confused” podcast and said he wasn’t prepared to leave his daughter behind for the sake of his career. “My daughter … having the time that it takes to do those … ” he said, speaking candidly about his decision. The 53-year-old star is father to Ava, who he shares with his ex, Sonni Pacheco.

Renner went on to explain the demands of the role and the personal sacrifice he was unwilling to make.

“The way you film is usually there’s giant set pieces and they start to write the script around these set pieces, right — the just — so they build a story around these set pieces. There was no schedule, so I can’t go out for a year and a half,” Renner told Horowitz. “I gotta go be a dad.”

“I can’t just move my daughter out here because [her] mom is — you know, I was landlocked out here. I couldn’t film overseas anymore,” Renner said.

The famous actor said he was invited back for a short stint but didn’t like the conditions of the offer.

"They tried to bring me over for a week so they could kill my character. No, you don't get to do that!" Renner said. "If you're gonna do this to my character, you're gonna do this right."

Renner left fans with a glimmer of hope during the podcast when he said, “When my daughter’s older, maybe there’s more of an opportunity to do something.”