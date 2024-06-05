Experts Sound Alarm On Expected Invasion Of Massive Flying Venomous Spiders In Northeast Region

Experts have sounded the alarm over an expected invasion later this year of massive flying venomous spiders within the Northeast region.

Earlier in January, the New Jersey Pest Control released information that Joro spiders would be making their way to an area of New Jersey. The spiders, which are as large as human hands, have 4 inch long legs with a body that’s vibrant yellow and grey, according to the site. (RELATED: Museum Curator Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Smuggle Scorpion, Spider Samples: REPORT)

“What sets them apart, however, is their ability to fly, a trait uncommon among spiders. While not accurate flight in the avian sense, Joro spiders utilize a technique known as ballooning, where they release silk threads into the air, allowing them to be carried by the wind,” the NJ Pest Control stated.

While scientists have wondered about the Joro spider’s origins within the United States, it is believed that the animal traveled across the Pacific Ocean and infiltrated the southeastern U.S. region from their native countries in East Asia around 2013, according to SI Live. The spider’s origins are said to have come from countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China, with some theories claiming that the animal was unintentionally brought to the U.S. by “cargo shipments, international trade, or personal travel,” NJ Pest Control stated.

🚨🕷️BREAKING: GIANT VENOMOUS FLYING SPIDERS COMING TO NEW YORK The New York area is on high alert as experts predict the arrival of giant venomous Joro spiders, known for their ability to “fly”. Originating from Asia and first spotted in Georgia around 2010, these spiders have… pic.twitter.com/tCngL6W4hx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 5, 2024

Rutgers University’s Lockwood Lab ecologist and the president of Protectors of Pine Oak Woods on Staten Island, José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, told SI Live last month that as the U.S. heads into spring and summer, the Joro spiders are expected to mate and reproduce.

“Spring through the fall is when you start to think about that dispersal,” Ramírez-Garofalo told the outlet. “As of right now, I haven’t seen any additional records north of Maryland, but that’s something to keep an eye on.”

Ramírez-Garofalo noted that while the spider may appear large in size, they’re “probably nothing to worry about” as their numbers are expected to not be large enough to be a threat to any native species “valuable to the environment.”

The creature’s natural habit is reportedly to build massive spider webs between power lines, top of traffic lights, and above gas pumps, known to eat any creature including ones such as butterflies, wasps and cockroaches that get caught in their webs.

Notably, while the spiders are venomous towards animals tangled within their traps, they are not harmful to humans, and would only cause “discomfort and allergic reactions in some individuals,” the NJ Pest Control reported.