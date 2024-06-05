Half-Naked Homeless Man Allegedly Crashed Car Into Jail, Attacked Police, Authorities Say

A half-naked homeless man allegedly smashed his car into the lobby of a Florida jail and attacked a police officer Monday, Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

Police said that Joseph Leedy, the 40-year-old suspect, wore a woman’s blouse without pants during the alleged assault and said he would “kill everyone,” including the police, the press release noted. (RELATED: Police Reveal Weird Way They Caught Suspect Who Allegedly Ran Over 15-Year-Old Boy)

The sheriff’s office added that the suspect “was not able to breach the inner steel security doors” and that no one was in the lobby when he crashed into it.

The pantless man then allegedly “poured motor oil on the [prison’s] lobby floor saying he wanted to set it on fire” and tossed rubber snakes at the floor, the press release read. The suspect was then said to have “fought with deputies and fire rescue personnel,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect also allegedly issued statements like “[t]he devil told me to kill everyone” and shared his disdain for former President Donald Trump, WPTV 5 reported, citing Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Leedy was eventually subdued and taken to hospital while restrained “where he continued to be uncooperative with personnel until he was taken back to the jail,” the press release said. Police attempts to sedate the suspect with “multiple doses of ketamine” were unsuccessful, leading them to believe that he was a drug user, WPTV 5 reported citing Budensiek. Leedy was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on a police officer and criminal mischief of over $1,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect had no prior arrests on record but had received multiple trespass warnings, WPTV 5 reported. The sheriff’s office plans to construct barriers in front of the jail to prevent a recurrence of the incident, the outlet noted.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.