‘Slippery Downfall’: Megyn Kelly On Cloud Nine Over WaPo’s ‘White Man’ Overhaul

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly was overjoyed Tuesday about The Washington Post’s “white man” overhaul.

The Washington Post plans to restructure its newsroom into three different parts following the departure of Sally Buzbee, the paper’s first female executive editor. Along with the new editor-in-chief, the leaders of the publication’s restructured main newsroom, editorial pages and “service and social media journalism” were revealed to be white men.

“So, the Washington Post is in a slippery downfall, probably to its end,” Kelly said. “I mean, it’s hemorrhaging. It’s disgusting! I mean, it’s worse than the New York Times.”

“Oof, well, we’d have to really think that one through. I mean, the New York Times is unbelievably horrible,” Dave Rubin countered. “But it’s particularly perverse, yeah.”

“But honestly? It’s still readable. Like, you read it and you see its bias and you know you’re getting mislead. The Washington Post has turned into Slate,” Kelly responded. “I mean, it’s disgusting now. And it has been this way for a couple of years. So, I’m shocked! Shocked to learn they’re hemorrhaging readers. They’re leaving in droves!”

“And it’s not like they have a huge Republican base to begin with, but, you know, even the moderate readers seem to have said, ‘You’re too much for me.’ Even I have said that and I’m in news and getting paid to consume it and I’m like, ‘You’re too much for me.’” she said.

Kelly cited a New York Times (NYT) report from July 2023 saying the Washington Post “was on pace to lose about $100 million.” She mentioned that the liberal media outlet announced staff cuts in Oct. 2023, adding that the Washington Post saw “dreadful numbers” after the 2020 election. (RELATED: The Washington Post Pressed Justice Alito For Answers In Flag Incident Three Years After Getting Them)

“Now, there was a meeting on Monday, today’s Tuesday, where the publisher, Will Lewis, and the new interim executive editor Matt Murray met with staff. And they, they got rid of the, Sally Buzbee, who had lead the paper for a number of years, and made shocking announcement, okay,” Kelly said.

“Guess who’s coming in to lead the paper?” the radio host asked Rubin.

“Oh, I actually don’t know,” he replied.

“Count them. Not one, not two, not three. Four white men,” Kelly said.

“Oh god, during Pride Month?” Rubin said sarcastically as Kelly laughed.

“White men! They’re white and they’re men! And, one of them was the leader of the Wall Street Journal prior to this. Oh my god!” Kelly exclaimed.

Former Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editor-in-chief Matthew Murray is succeeding Buzbee in interim, the announcement revealed. Murray will head the “service and social media journalism” newsroom after the 2024 election.

Also on Nov. 6, the current deputy editor at The Telegraph, Robert Winnett, will take the helm of the Bezos-owned publication’s main newsroom. David Shipley will begin leading the Opinions Newsroom as the Editorial Page Editor on the same day, according to the announcement. All three men will report directly to Washington Post CEO William Lewis.