Even Voters Hand-Picked By NYT Don’t Really Care About The Trump Verdict

President Trump Holds A Press Conference At Trump Tower Day After Guilty Verdict

Photo Credit: Getty, Spencer Platt / Staff

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
No one has worked harder than The New York Times to make sure Donald Trump one day winds up behind bars. Times reporters have a visceral hatred for the man, and through Stalinesque reporting, they’ve brainwashed millions of their nebbish liberal readers to be filled with rage as well. But it seems that years of outrage has finally burnt itself out.