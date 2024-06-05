REPORT: Star Receivers Skip Mandatory Camp In Search Of New Contracts

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are among the notable absences from their teams’ mandatory minicamps, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The fine schedule for missing mandatory minicamp: 🏈1st day: $16,953

🏈2nd day: $33,908

🏈3rd day: $50,855 Total: $101,716. By skipping mandatory minicamp, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will be subject to $101,716 in fines. pic.twitter.com/tIglzBWEek — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2024

Schefter also notes that players, including Lamb and Aiyuk, who skip their team’s entire mandatory minicamp will incur $101,716 in fines which are not waivable by the team.

Lamb’s 1,749 receiving yards finished only behind Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and his 135 receptions led the league in 2023. He has increased both his receiving yard and reception totals each of his four seasons in the league. His skipping camp comes days following 2020 draftee and receiver Justin Jefferson’s record-breaking contract.

This comes amidst the need for the Cowboys to extend both Defensive End Micah Parsons and Quarterback Dak Prescott. Parsons, who became eligible for an extension this offseason, is on his rookie contract which expires following the 2025 season, according to OverTheCap. The star defender is widely expected to top Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL when his extension is completed.

Dak Prescott, who will likely demand a contract similar to or greater than recently extended Lions QB Jared Goff, is also on a deal that expires after 2025. This complicates the Lamb contract dispute as the Cowboys attempt to remain both competitive and under the salary cap.

Aiyuk took on a larger role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense last season, also setting a career-high in receiving yards with 1,342, finishing seventh in the league. He will not command the same sum as Lamb, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has said Aiyuk is seeking a contract worth more than the recently extended Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The 49ers face a similar challenge to Dallas, having already given substantial contracts to Tackle Trent Williams, Running Back Christian McCaffrey, Defensive End Nick Bosa, Middle Linebacker Fred Warner and Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel. It will be difficult for San Francisco to pay Aiyuk and remain under the salary cap. (RELATED: Reigning NFL OPOY Christian McCaffrey Signs Huge New Contract)

Both situations will continue to develop as teams move toward training camp and attempt to retain their star receivers.