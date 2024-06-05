Security Footage Appears To Show Restaurant Shootout Over Dollar Bill

Security footage obtained by multiple news outlets appears to show a restaurant shootout in Atlanta allegedly over a dollar bill.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Atlanta’s Best Wings restaurant in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The alleged shootout was caused by an argument after a man dropped money on the ground and another man picked it up, DeKalb County police said, according to WSB-TV. The incident allegedly escalated into a violent gunfight, the outlet noted.

Employees told the outlet that the two men got into an argument over the $1 bill left on the ground. The employees added that one man went outside and came back inside the restaurant, demanding back the $5 dollar tip he had left, WSB-TV reported.

In a video shared by 11Alive, a man appears to be standing at the counter of the shop when another man dressed in red shorts enters the store and walks toward him. Another security camera angle shows the two standing near each other, appearing to shove at each other before the man at the counter appears to pull out a gun.

WARNING GRAPHIC:

Gunshots can be heard ringing out throughout the restaurant as the video then freezes. The employees can then be seen running in the back after the shots were apparently fired. (RELATED: ‘The Bullets Were Flying’: Video Appears To Show Gunman In Suburban Shootout).

Later in the video, the man who appeared to fire the initial shots appears to run out of the store while still shooting. The man in the red shorts can then be seen lying on the ground near the shattered glass doors. He appears to be shooting a gun from the floor through the store’s windows.

In footage shared by Fox 5 Atlanta, the man who appeared to shoot first then appears to run back into the store several times, allegedly firing more shots. He then returns to the store to retrieve something from the counter. As he’s seen running out of the store, he appears to be shot. The outlet alleges that he was shot by the man in the red shorts.

WARNING GRAPHIC:

The two allegedly involved in the apparent shootout were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, but there has been no additional information released on them, police said, according to 11Alive. No one else was injured in the alleged shootout, WSB-TV reported.

Mario Marshall told WSB-TV he was grateful to have not been caught in the crossfire of the alleged shootout when he arrived at the restaurant to buy some food.

“I just walked in to get the wings and a guy told me to get out of the store, and then next thing I know, police swarmed the place,” Marshall told the outlet. “You don’t want to see this in your community.”