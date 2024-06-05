ROOKE: Gone Are The Days Of ‘The Boys Of Pointe Du Hoc’

June 6 marks 80 years since heroic American soldiers stormed the beaches of France on D-Day to liberate Western Europe from German occupation.

Former President Ronald Reagan honored the lost and living heroes in his speech at the site of the U.S. Ranger Monument at Point du Hoc on the northern coast of France on its 40th anniversary. His speech, “These Are the Boys of Pointe Du Hoc,” is a reminder that the men from the greatest generation are rapidly dying out, leaving our country with a loss greater than we can comprehend.

“Behind me is a memorial that symbolizes the Ranger daggers that were thrust into the top of these cliffs. And before me are the men who put them there,” Reagan said. “These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc. These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war.” (ROOKE: Where Did All The Good Men Go?)

“Gentlemen, I look at you and I think of the words of Stephen Spender’s poem. You are men who in your ‘lives fought for life… and left the vivid air signed with your honor,'” he added.

While the odds were stacked against them, these men never wavered. They kept climbing. Their determination in the world’s darkest hour is a testament to American courage.

Our nation is desperate for strong masculinity that protects our way of life and shows the next generation what it means to be an American man of honor. The lessons learned from winning World War II cannot be forgotten. It’s more important than ever that we teach our children about the “Boys of Pointe Du Hoc.” They were and will always be the most important example of American exceptionalism, which our nation requires to stay the shining beacon on the hill.