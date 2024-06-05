Sean Kingston Released From Jail With Strict Restrictions

Sean Kingston took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate his release from jail after being arrested and extradited on fraud charges, but he’s facing tight restrictions on his freedom.

Kingston was taken into custody in California on May 23, after a raid on his home in Florida. The “Beautiful Girls” singer posted an Instagram message after his release, thanking his legal team and loyal fans for their support amid his troubles with the law.

Kingston was released from custody in Broward County on $100,000 bond with his home mortgage as collateral, according to TMZ. He was also forced to surrender his passport as well as any firearms, the outlet noted.

“It’s great to be home!!! A special thanks to God, my family, my friends, and my legal team… Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark, Mark Garegos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas,” Kingston wrote to his Instagram page. “And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!”

Several of Kingston’s fans posted encouraging comments, including his mother, Janice Turner, who was also arrested on fraud charges, TMZ reported.

Prosecutors allege that Kingston and his mother defrauded multiple businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, including $500,000 owed to a jeweler, more than $200,000 taken from Bank of America, $160,000 owed to a car dealer for an Escalade, over $100,000 owed to First Republic Bank and $86,000 owed to the maker of customized beds, according to CTV News. (RELATED: Famous Artist And Mom Stole Almost A Million Dollars Worth Of Merchandise, Prosecutors Allege: REPORT)

Authorities also filed documents requesting the famous singer pay $5,268.53 to reimburse local taxpayers for the cost of extraditing him from California to Florida, according to TMZ.