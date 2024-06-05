Sylvester Stallone Makes History With The ‘Most Valuable Modern Watch Sold’

Sylvester Stallone’s personal watches sold for a historic $6.7 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York on June 5.

Collectors demonstrated their appreciation for the collectibles belonging to the Academy Award-winning actor at a showcase consisting of luxury timepieces, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Piaget, in addition to unique watches from Panerai that were worn by the star on-screen, according to Sotheby’s. Stallone’s coveted Patek Philippe Reference 6300G-010 Grandmaster Chime sold for an impressive $5.4 million, making history as the “most valuable modern watch sold in the Sotheby’s history,” according to Sotheby’s direct reporting to the Daily Caller.

The legendary timepiece that raised the bar at Sotheby’s auction was just one of eleven watches from Stallone’s personal collection. The total collection sold for an astounding $6.7 million, which notably exceeded their original high estimates of $6 million, the auction house reported to the Daily Caller, moments after the completion of the sale.

The white-glove collection was such a key attraction that six out of the eleven watches were sold to online bidders, and all but one sold for more than their pre-sale high estimates.

“The sale of the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime was an unrepeatable celebration, not only of a masterpiece by the most revered Swiss watchmakers of technical excellence but also of the legendary icon that is Sylvester Stallone, who has been a deeply influential and admired collector for many decades,” Geoff Hess, Sotheby’s Head of Watches, Americas said in a statement issued to the Daily Caller.

“To feel the pulse of collectors racing with excitement in pursuit of absolute top-caliber material was tremendous, and an homage to the art of collecting at the highest level,” Hess said.

Stallone’s impressive luxury watch collection attracted more than 200 bidders, with over 100 in-person attendees. The famous actor’s Grandmaster Chime led to a back-and-forth bidding battle between five bidders, that lasted for a full four minutes.

The Grandmaster Chime Ref 5175 was accompanied by a “grand presentation box” that was engraved with Stallone’s name. The sale of this particular timepiece included a Grandmaster Chime book with his name on the outside and inside cover. The watch was made with “a reversible white gold case adorned with Patek Philippe’s signature hobnail pattern, the development, production, and assembly spanned an astounding 100,000 hours,” Sotheby’s confirmed with the Daily Caller. The watch also includes “twenty complications, including five chiming modes, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations.”

Stallone’s “olive-green” Patek Philippe Reference 5711/1300A001 with a baguette diamond-set bezel sold for $492,000 after a five-minute battle between six bidders. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Painful Injury Led To Major Twist When Filming ‘Rocky II’)

The actor’s Audemars Piguet Reference 26730OR.OO.1320OR.01 Royal Oak Tourbillon sold for $228,000, and his screen-worn Panerai “Bronzo” from “The Expendables 2” sold for $96,000.

The sale of Stallone’s watches trumped the previous record for any modern watch sold at Sotheby’s, which was a Richard Mille Reference RM53-02 which sold for $4.5 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2023, according to Sotheby’s.