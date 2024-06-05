Six Illegal Immigrants On State’s ’10 Most Wanted’ List Stand Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

Six illegal immigrants on Texas’ new “Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants” list are alleged to have sexually assaulted children.

The office of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday launched the list, which was made “in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),” according to a press release. The list is aimed at locating and apprehending “repeat offenders who have entered the country illegally” and are suspected of having committed serious crimes.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Gov. Abbott said, according to the press release. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation. These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe. Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis.”

BREAKING: 🚨

Biden administration child illegal immigrant camps in Texas accused of sexual abuse. Gov Abbot puts Texas Rangers and State Police on it.

🎥= free speech studios

pic.twitter.com/mLRQuXagmo — PropagandaX 🇨🇱 (@newspeakX) February 11, 2024

Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez is wanted for charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child, Indecency With A Child By Sexual Contact and another alleged offense, according to the website. Luis Perez Mendoza is wanted for charges of Indecency With A Child By Sexual Conduct and Probation Violation. Francisco Alexis Ventura is wanted for a charge of Sex Abuse Of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14.

Willean Alexander Berrios Ulloa is wanted for a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child and another alleged offense. Salvador Cortez Vasquez is wanted for charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child and Sexual Assault Of A Child. Jorge Dionicio Hernandez is wanted for a charge of Indecency With Child By Sexual Contact. (RELATED: 2 Illegal Immigrants Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl)

Rewards for the suspects range from $3,000 to $5,000. Texans are urged to give tips at the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline.

“Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety,” DPS Director Steve McCraw said, according to the press release. “Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes. I thank Governor Abbott and Texas Crime Stoppers for their partnership in launching this important program.”