Police Arrest Man After He Allegedly Hits Cop With Stanley Cup, Breaks Into Church

Police arrested a Florida man after he allegedly smacked a police officer with a Stanley cup and allegedly broke into a church, according to Fox 13.

Timothy Bornman, 24, allegedly broke into The Mission Church on Saturday afternoon in Palm Bay, Florida, the outlet reported. Responding officers found the 24-year-old yelling and cursing out members of the church while holding a Stanley cup in his hand, Fox 13 reported, citing an affidavit.

When an officer approached Bornman, the 24-year-old allegedly said, “I’m going to fuck you up,” the outlet reported. Bornman then walked off, and the officer took out his Taser and told the suspect to get on the ground, the affidavit reads.

Bornman sat down, got back up and aggressively walked towards a second officer and allegedly tried to hit him the head with the Stanley cup, according to the affidavit. The officer dodged the cup but was still hit on the shoulder, the outlet reported.

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee, but officers were able to tase and handcuff him, according to Fox 13. (RELATED: ‘Blood Dripping Down Her Face’: Fight Breaks Out At Middle School As Student Allegedly Uses Stanley Cup As Weapon).

Prior to the incident with officers, Bornman allegedly broke into a shed at the back of the Florida church. He then allegedly took a sledgehammer and used it to break into the church, members of the church told local police, according to Fox 13.

Bornman allegedly began to “damage everything in sight,” causing over $10,000 worth of damages, the affidavit says.

The 24-year-old told officers he caused all the damage because “the church stole everything from him,” the affidavit states, according to Fox 13.

Bornman was charged with resisting an officer with violence and aggravated assault, burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief of a place of worship and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Brevard County inmate records.