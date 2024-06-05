Sports

Projected High NBA Draft Pick Nikola Topic Suffers Major Injury

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul v Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

(Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images)

Micah Allen
Nikola Topic, projected to be a top-10 NBA Draft pick, has suffered a partially torn ACL, his agent, Misko Raznatovic, told ESPN.

The Serbian point guard, who stands at six foot six inches and weighs 200 pounds, is looking to become the next European player to rise in the NBA. Players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have taken the league by storm. (RELATED: NBA to Strike Massive Media Rights Deal With Three Networks)

This major injury could become a major obstacle, however. It has yet to be evaluated by NBA doctors who will examine him in the coming days, according to ESPN. Raznatovic told the outlet he does not expect it to hamper his draft prospects due to his age and preliminary evaluations from U.S. medical practitioners. “The doctors who checked the stability of the knee confirmed that is in excellent shape,” the agent reportedly said.

Due to clauses in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement, Topic’s medical records will now be disclosed to all teams picking within the top fifteen of the draft, the outlet reported.

The 18-year-old has been heralded for having high basketball IQ, according to GiveMeSport. He averaged 18.6 points per game and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 65% for 2 points and 29% from beyond the arc, while playing for Mega MIS of the Adriatic Basketball Association, ESPN reported.

Only time will tell how this injury will affect Topic’s draft prospects, with the final results scheduled to be aired June 26 through 27 on ABC and EPSN, according to NBA.com.