‘I Tried To Kill Him’: Naked Man Allegedly Sliced Off Victim’s Hand With Machete

A naked Florida man allegedly sliced off another man’s hand with a machete in Miami Gardens, according to Local 10 News.

The Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD) responded to reports of an injured man and found a victim with a severed hand who was also bleeding heavily from his head, the outlet reported. Investigators reportedly said they recovered a bloody machete close to the scene of the alleged attack.

During a standard patrol prior to 4:00 a.m., Monday, police said they initially found two sandals in the road and saw a man trekking back and forth on the sidewalk, the outlet reported. The scene reportedly seemed suspicious to the officers, according to police.

A witness later told police they saw a man running naked down the street, and an anonymous source corroborated the information, Local 10 reported.

The naked suspect, later identified as Tyrone Arthur Rhyant, 54, was found by police lying on a sofa near the scene, officers said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Man Picking Up His Severed Hand After Machete Fight).

Rhyant was reportedly arrested by police and allegedly confessed to the arresting officer, saying “Is he dead? I tried to kill him,” according to an arrest report. The victim was given medical care by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was later hospitalized, the outlet noted.

‘I TRIED TO KILL HIM’ is what a man said after he allegedly chopped another man’s hand off with a machete in Miami Gardens on Monday. Read more below. https://t.co/7bo1UiMdGc — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 4, 2024

Rhyant was positively identified by the witness while detained for information, the outlet reported.

While in custody, Rhyant reportedly told detectives that his wife, who lives in the area where the incident took place, has a current, non-expiring protection order placed on him, the outlet reported.

Rhyant was charged with “attempted murder/causing injury” and “domestic violence/violation of an injunction,” according to Miami-Dade inmate records.

There is no clear motive for the alleged attack, Local 10 noted.